Commentary
Government inaction fuels discriminatory oppression of women
The oppression of women is a stark manifestation of hegemony and systemic discrimination in society. Whenever opportunities for dominance and coercion grow, violence against women rises in tandem. Today, a particular group is exhibiting discriminatory politics, ideology, and culture - systematically attacking shrines, persecuting women, and spreading misogyny.
The government’s inaction against these forces has only emboldened them. Now, as women are mobilising and protesting against rape and oppression, the authorities are making some reactive moves.
However, the pattern remains clear: those who vandalise shrines, temples, institutions, and homes, those who impose coercion, and those who harass women in public spaces are easily identifiable. Yet, due to the government’s leniency, this oppressive and misogynistic faction has only gained further ground.
Society is now gripped by instability and uncertainty. This uncertainty stems from the lack of clarity about the country’s direction and the forces propping up the government.
The weakness of state institutions has allowed both domestic and foreign powers to assert their influence, vying for control and demonstrating their strength. As a result, the country appears to be moving away from the aspirations of the mass uprising.
Convicted criminals are walking free - those sentenced for grave offenses have escaped or been granted bail. The convict sentenced to death for the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad has fled.
A man convicted of child rape in Dinajpur, sentenced to life in prison, is now out on bail. Robberies and extortion are on the rise, while mob violence is becoming more frequent. These incidents have deepened public anxiety and raised troubling questions.
People are left wondering: Who is truly in control? As lawlessness grows, so does a sense of insecurity across the nation.
During the anti-discrimination student movement and the July mass uprising, women’s participation was extraordinary. Graffiti on the walls powerfully expressed the demand to eliminate class, racial, religious, and gender discrimination while also calling for the protection of life and nature.
However, these aspirations were not strongly reflected in the words and actions of the government and its affiliated organisations. At times, the opposite was evident - a deeply concerning reality.
The groundwork for violence against women has been laid over a long period. In society, there is a dangerous normalisation of male dominance, subjugation, and abuse of women.
Some religious educators, instead of spreading messages of peace, instill hatred - both toward other faiths and toward women. In many statements, women are unjustly blamed as the root of societal problems, and this rhetoric is amplified online, shaping public perception.
State laws, economic inequalities, and political structures further contribute to a hostile environment for women. If girls walk confidently in the streets, laugh out loud, pursue sports, engage in intellectual activities, or claim space in politics, it is seen as a threat by some.
The only way to dismantle these societal barriers is through greater participation of women in education, sports, writing, activism, politics, research, and cultural fields. Their increased presence will be a force of transformation.
To build a truly discrimination-free Bangladesh, women - alongside others - must take on an even stronger and more vocal role, just as they did during the mass uprising. The government and those in power must clarify their stance by taking a firm stand against mob violence, misogynistic rhetoric, and discriminatory forces.
* The commentary, originally published in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat