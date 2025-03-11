Government inaction fuels discriminatory oppression of women

However, the pattern remains clear: those who vandalise shrines, temples, institutions, and homes, those who impose coercion, and those who harass women in public spaces are easily identifiable. Yet, due to the government’s leniency, this oppressive and misogynistic faction has only gained further ground.

Society is now gripped by instability and uncertainty. This uncertainty stems from the lack of clarity about the country’s direction and the forces propping up the government.

The weakness of state institutions has allowed both domestic and foreign powers to assert their influence, vying for control and demonstrating their strength. As a result, the country appears to be moving away from the aspirations of the mass uprising.

Convicted criminals are walking free - those sentenced for grave offenses have escaped or been granted bail. The convict sentenced to death for the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad has fled.