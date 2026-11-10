Kaleidoscope of teen times

Maybe a sneak peek into a typical day in my life will give a picture of what life is really like for a teenager.

As an 11th grader in high school, my day starts at around 7 am in the morning. I wake up, get dressed, pack my bag, grab a quick breakfast and leave the house within 7:30 am. I am at the school premises by 7:45. I check my routine for the respective day and go to the assigned classrooms. During breaks, I like to hang out with my friend. We go to the library, the canteen and enjoy walks around the beautiful campus. After I am done with my classes for the day I go back home. But I’m not done for the day yet! My coaching classes extend from early afternoon to late evening. By the end of the classes, I feel exhausted. If I do not have any more homework left, I mostly spend the rest of the day chatting with my friends online or watching reality shows and listening to my favorite music. I like to have a very light dinner and then hit the bed by 12 am.

More or less, this is what a day in the life of most people my age looks like. But of course, there are exceptions.