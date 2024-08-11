A domino effect of discontent: How AL’s missteps led to the student uprising

The recent student protests in Bangladesh, sparked by the controversial job quota system, have unveiled a much deeper and more pervasive dissatisfaction of the people with the government. These protests are not merely about quotas; they are the culmination of years of injustice, corruption, and authoritarian governance by Awami League.

The initial demand of the student movement was fairer access to public sector jobs. That escalated into a widespread outcry against systemic corruption and government mismanagement. This pivotal moment in Bangladesh's history is not an isolated event but rather the result of a series of mismanaged and mishandled events by AL. A series of misdoings by the government created a domino effect, ultimately building on the student protests that shook the nation to its core.