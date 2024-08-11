Opinion
A domino effect of discontent: How AL’s missteps led to the student uprising
The recent student protests in Bangladesh, sparked by the controversial job quota system, have unveiled a much deeper and more pervasive dissatisfaction of the people with the government. These protests are not merely about quotas; they are the culmination of years of injustice, corruption, and authoritarian governance by Awami League.
The initial demand of the student movement was fairer access to public sector jobs. That escalated into a widespread outcry against systemic corruption and government mismanagement. This pivotal moment in Bangladesh's history is not an isolated event but rather the result of a series of mismanaged and mishandled events by AL. A series of misdoings by the government created a domino effect, ultimately building on the student protests that shook the nation to its core.
Quota system: Flashpoint for broader discontent
The job quota system in Bangladesh has been a contentious issue. Originally, the intention was to promote equality by reserving a significant percentage of government jobs for various disadvantaged groups. However, due to corruption in the government, from the highest echelon to the grassroots level, the system has increasingly become viewed as unfair and outdated.
Students, being the primary victims of this skewed system, have brought up multiple arguments about the quota system in various periods of the BAL regime. Their main argument was that 56 per cent of government jobs are allocated to specific groups, which only leaves a small fraction open to merit-based competition. This led to widespread frustration among the youth, who see their future being jeopardized by a system that fails to reward hands-on and honest work and academic achievements.
However, the anger over the quota system is just the tip of the iceberg. The BAL's governance has been marred by allegations of corruption, nepotism, and a complete disregard for democratic norms. The government's actions have removed public trust, which has led to growing disillusionment, particularly among the younger generation, Generation Z.
A History of Corruption
For more than a decade, the Awami League has ruled under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. During this regime, the party has been accused of subverting democratic institutions, suppressing dissent, and being involved in a culture of never-ending corruption. Public outrage was exacerbated by the government’s conduct regarding the 2018 national elections, which were plagued by allegations of voter fraud and extreme disorder.
Despite being a political party in a democratic nation, many considered the election the Awami League’s clear and blatant attempt to consolidate power with little to no regard for democratic values.
Corruption rendered the government’s credibility forever tarnished. People doubt this government due to an extensive list of scandals that involve financial embezzlement, money laundering, and nepotistic appointments. People believe that the ruling party and its allies are using the country's resources for merely their personal gain at the expense of the nation's development. The youth of the nation were being instilled with a growing feeling of injustice and frustration. They felt that an uncountable and corrupt government was putting their future in jeopardy.
Domino effect: From discontent to protests
The student protests did not just occur out of thin air. They are the culmination of years of corruption, mismanagement, and tyranny that have resulted in a domino effect. The job-quota system served only as the catalyst for the protests that transpired. The peaceful protests swiftly expanded into a larger movement. In order to rid the country of corruption, the students called for changes to the government and the whole system in addition to the quota system. The goals of the protests were to ensure more government accountability and democratic rights and freedoms.
The government has used force and arbitrary actions in response to the student protests. The emotions of people have been heightened by multiple unwarranted and unjustified arrests, active live shootings against peaceful protesters, and excessive police misconduct. Soon, the student protests became the people's protests. It became one of the biggest revolutions in the country’s history.
AL attempted to repress the populace by using violence, intimidation, and even shutting down internet access to the whole country, effectively making everyone blind. Instead of taking accountability and addressing the underlying causes of the protests, the ruling party decided to turn up the oppression and repression even more. However, it did not silence the people; it only acted as if putting fuel in a burning fire. This led to a vicious cycle of unrest and repression, with students at the thick of it all.
Final nail in the coffin
It all began with a single word, "Razakar." During a news conference on July 14, the Prime Minister was asked about the student protests, which had been going on for weeks. In response, Hasina replied, “If the grandchildren of Freedom Fighters don’t receive (quota) benefits, who will? The grandchildren of Razakars?” This very comment ignited protests immediately.
The reason is that in Bangladesh, “Razakar” is a highly offensive word that means traitors who supported the Pakistani oppressive military during the liberation war. Calling the future of the nation traitors was the final nail in the coffin, which sealed her fate.
The seeds of the current revolution were planted years ago with the way former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia handled the early protest movements that took place. Her failure to address the public concerns added to her administration’s own corruption created a tragic sense of hopelessness that has only grown exponentially over time. The current crisis is the result of successive governments’ failures to address these fundamental issues. The general population believes that they are forced to take to the streets in order to claim their rights.
The student protests in Bangladesh are much more than just a reaction to an unfair job quota system. They are the result of years of unresolved resentment at a government that has proven itself to be dishonest, unaccountable, and insensitive to the demands of the people. The Awami League’s actions have created a domino effect. The young generation in Bangladesh began to believe that their future was seriously threatened and jeopardized.
It is evident that the era of unchallenged authority is coming to an end as the nation struggles with such challenging issues. The student movement has demonstrated that the next generation is prepared to stand up for their rights and will not be silenced by fear. This can be the true beginning of the Democratic People’s Republic of Bangladesh.
* Ismam Sameen is a student of Communications and Psychology in the University of New Mexico, USA