The Forgotten Revolutionary: In search of Ghulam Ambia Khan Luhani

All the colonies around the world had to pay the highest price for liberating themselves from the shackles of colonisation. However, not all colonies fared the same as India. Revolutionary activities for India's independence movement took place on a vast canvas that extended across many parts of the world.

We usually discuss the sacrifices of anti-British revolutionaries who were active within the Indian subcontinent. However, there were also individuals who made immense sacrifices abroad, engaging in a myriad of activities to liberate India from the yoke of British rule. Narratives of their sacrifices are seldom explored in academic discourse or popular literature such as prose, poetry, or novels in Bangladesh.

Nevertheless, there exists a grand and glorified tale of these heroes that deserves to be told not only to the people of the Indian subcontinent but also to the world—one that will surely inspire future generations. Imagine a revolutionary swimming off the coast of Singapore to escape the police and reaching the islands of Sumatra in Indonesia with the help of fishing boats. Consider another who crossed the Suez Canal in Egypt to evade the surveillance of British agents. These are just a few examples of how revolutionaries outside India became unstoppable in their quest to free their motherland.

And one such hero is Ghulam Ambia Khan Luhani. In his recently published book "Ghulam Ambia Khan Luhani: Ek Ojana Biplobir Kahini" (Ghulam Ambia Khan Luhani: The Narrative of an Unknown Revolutionary), Matiur Rahman —editor of Prothom Alo— delves into the details of the life, struggles and achievements of this often overlooked revolutionary. Through painstaking research and a penchant for detail, Matiur Rahman brings Luhani to life in a vibrant discourse.