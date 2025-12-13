Tipping point in Dhaka: Can Bangladesh revive Its miracle?

After years of rapid growth, Bangladesh confronts inflation, investment drought, climate shocks, and political uncertainty. Its next moves will decide whether its past momentum returns, or slips away.

During more than a decade Bangladesh has often been hailed as a development superstar: steady GDP gains, rising incomes, improvements in health and education, and a booming garment-export sector. But in FY2024‑25 the picture has grown more complicated. Inflation is biting, investment has dried up, and growth has been revised sharply down. As the nation stands at this crossroads, whether it regains its former trajectory depends on bold reforms and resilient leadership, or risk settling for slower growth in a more fragile economy.