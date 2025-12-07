Why legal literacy needs to be a national agenda

The cornerstone of any democracy is a sound justice system and Bangladesh has achieved significant milestones in terms of the enactment of new acts, institutional reforms as well as increased access to justice. However, there is one important aspect that should not be ignored, such as the ignorance of the law among common folks.

Not being aware of the basic rights and legal procedures, people are exposed to exploitation, misinformation, corruption, and unwarranted delays. Enhancing the rule of law thus entails empowering the individuals with impactful legal literacy.

Legal literacy is not just about memorising laws but rather it is about knowing how to use them in real life. The citizens are not aware of filing a General Diary, protection against cyber harassment, government legal assistance, or land record verification. Small problems therefore usually lead to legal problems that are very serious.