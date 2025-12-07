Opinion
Why legal literacy needs to be a national agenda
The cornerstone of any democracy is a sound justice system and Bangladesh has achieved significant milestones in terms of the enactment of new acts, institutional reforms as well as increased access to justice. However, there is one important aspect that should not be ignored, such as the ignorance of the law among common folks.
Not being aware of the basic rights and legal procedures, people are exposed to exploitation, misinformation, corruption, and unwarranted delays. Enhancing the rule of law thus entails empowering the individuals with impactful legal literacy.
Legal literacy is not just about memorising laws but rather it is about knowing how to use them in real life. The citizens are not aware of filing a General Diary, protection against cyber harassment, government legal assistance, or land record verification. Small problems therefore usually lead to legal problems that are very serious.
This is demonstrated by cybercrime, victims of web-based fraud, harassment or identity theft often keep it to themselves because they are not aware where to report. There are also parallel lapses in labour rights, women and domestic workers as well as in land issues, which are still prevalent partly due to lack of knowledge by the people on the processes of registration and mutation of land.
To mitigate this, the government, educational institutions, media and civil society should collaborate in an attempt of developing a legal awareness culture. Basic legal education can be introduced in schools and
universities and legal guides made simpler and easier to understand by community campaigns and legal simplification efforts.
The media should periodically feature rights-orientated content, and technology can be used to reach the youths via apps, videos, and online portals.
Finally, legal literacy enhances democracy itself. Educated citizens are in a better position to be accountable to institutions, prevent corruption and demand justice. Bangladesh already has laws and institutions - it now requires citizens that know how to exploit them. Literacy in the law is not a choice, it is a requirement in the development of a just, safe, and successful country.