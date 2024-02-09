TOP SHOTS (9 February 2024)

A black drongo takes flight off of a tree branch. Photo taken from the home economics college campus in Khulna on 9 February.Saddam Hossain
A woman along with two children walks through a green field of wheat on the banks of Bangali river. Photo taken from Huakua village in Bogura’s Shonatola on 9 February.Soyel Rana
A few chestnut-bellied-starlings perch on the branches of a blooming Palash (flame-of-the-forest) tree before the advent of spring. Photo taken from Miyabazar area in Chauddagram, Cumilla on 9 February.M Sadek
An artisan giving finishing touches to the idols of goddess Saraswati ahead of the Puja. Photo taken from Kalibari area in Cumilla’s Rajeshwar on 9 February.M Sadek
A colony of bats hang onto the branches of a tree. Photo taken from the circuit house premises in Sylhet on 9 February.Anis Mahmud