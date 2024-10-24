TOP SHOTS (24 October 2024)

Carrying a load of plastic toys and trinkets on his bicycle, a hawker walks along a road looking for customers. Photo taken from Gabtoli area in Bogura on 24 October.Soyel Rana
It has been raining from the effects of cyclone ‘Dana’. Braving the rain, two students move towards their destination riding their bicycles. Photo taken from Daulatpur area in Khulna on 24 October.Saddam Hossain
Shiuli or night blooming jasmine strewn in a yard after the rain. Photo taken from Gabtoli area in Bogura on 24 October.Soyel Rana
Due to the adverse weather condition caused by cyclone ‘Dana’, fishermen have returned to the coast with their fishing boats. Photo taken from Koyra area in Khulna on 24 October.Prothom Alo
The entire vegetable patch is dappled with pinkish purple bean blossoms. Since it’s profitable, many are growing beans in their fields now. Photo taken from Dapunia area in Pabna on 24 October.Hasan Mahmud