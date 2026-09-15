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In frames: Workers toil at a wholesale vegetable market

The hustle and bustle of workers at the wholesale vegetable market begins at the crack of dawn. One truck after another pulls in, and the workers unload sacks of vegetables and arrange them at the market. They are paid according to the weight of the sacks they carry. From morning until evening, they work relentlessly, lifting heavy sacks onto their shoulders and, at times, carrying them on their heads.

More than 150 workers are involved in loading and unloading vegetables at this market. After a full day of hard labour, a worker earns an average of Tk1,000 to Tk1,200. That income is what keeps their families going. While shoppers at the market see only the buying and selling of vegetables, for these workers every sack represents another day of keeping their families’ livelihoods afloat.

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Workers unload sacks of vegetables from a truck.
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A worker climbs onto a truck loaded with vegetables.
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The market’s frenetic activity does not stop even for a brief moment.
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A worker carries a heavy sack
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Each worker carries an iron hook. It helps them lift heavy sacks onto their heads and take them down
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The special cap worn on the head helps the workers bear the weight of the sacks
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From one sack to another—that is how their working day passes
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A worker takes a brief rest
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A trader supervises the workers as they go about their tasks
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While vegetables are being unloaded from a truck, the driver uses this break to catch some sleep inside the truck
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