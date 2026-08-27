In frames

Fresh Padma hilsa and other fish at a bustling market

Every day, Palerchar Bazar in Zajira upazila of Shariatpur comes alive with the fresh catch brought in by fishermen from the Padma. Boats begin arriving at the jetty from early morning, carrying hilsa, boal, pangas, catla and a wide variety of other indigenous river fish. The market grows increasingly vibrant as traders and buyers gather around the day’s catch. Long renowned for its fresh Padma fish, Palerchar Bazar now attracts not only local shoppers but also wholesalers and fish enthusiasts from different parts of the country. With the river, fishermen and fish trade at its heart, Palerchar has emerged as a bustling economic hub along the banks of the Padma. Sazid Hossain takes the photos.