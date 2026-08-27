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Fresh Padma hilsa and other fish at a bustling market

Every day, Palerchar Bazar in Zajira upazila of Shariatpur comes alive with the fresh catch brought in by fishermen from the Padma. Boats begin arriving at the jetty from early morning, carrying hilsa, boal, pangas, catla and a wide variety of other indigenous river fish. The market grows increasingly vibrant as traders and buyers gather around the day’s catch. Long renowned for its fresh Padma fish, Palerchar Bazar now attracts not only local shoppers but also wholesalers and fish enthusiasts from different parts of the country. With the river, fishermen and fish trade at its heart, Palerchar has emerged as a bustling economic hub along the banks of the Padma. Sazid Hossain takes the photos.

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Fresh Padma hilsa and other varieties of fish go under the hammer at auction
Sazid Hossain
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A fish trader purchases hilsa at auction
Sazid Hossain
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A vendor holds up hilsa to attract customers for retail sales
Sazid Hossain
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Rows of hilsa are laid out for auction
Sazid Hossain
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A vendor shows a hilsa to a customer during retail sales
Sazid Hossain
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Fish purchased at auction are immediately resold to people
Sazid Hossain
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Hilsa of various sizes are arranged for retail sale
Sazid Hossain
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A selection of fresh fish from the Padma is displayed at the retail market
Sazid Hossain
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Alongside hilsa, locally caught bailla fish are also on sale
Sazid Hossain
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River prawns of various sizes and species, along with other fish, are lined up for auction
Sazid Hossain
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A fisherman carries a catch of small indigenous river fish to the market
Sazid Hossain
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A selection of mixed Padma fish is arranged for sale
Sazid Hossain
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Small river prawns are being cleaned of snails
Sazid Hossain
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River prawns, tengra, baim, bata and meni fish are arranged for sale
Sazid Hossain
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Fresh air fish from the river arrives at the market
Sazid Hossain
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A fish trader buys a large pangas at auction
Sazid Hossain
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Buyers pose for photographs after purchasing large river pangas
Sazid Hossain
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