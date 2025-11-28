In photos: Their childhood unfolds on the streets

Laughter, banter, anger, sorrow- their days on the streets are filled with all sorts of moments. Although they are of school-going age, these children sell flowers on the roads to support their families. Also there’s competition among them over the sales of flower. At times, arguments break out and sometimes one of them has to step in to stop the quarrel. Whatever they earn by the end of the day is used to meet household expenses. Here’s a story on their life in photos taken by Tanvir Ahammed at Bijoy Sarani intersection in Dhaka on Thursday, 27 November 2025.