In photos: Their childhood unfolds on the streets

Laughter, banter, anger, sorrow- their days on the streets are filled with all sorts of moments. Although they are of school-going age, these children sell flowers on the roads to support their families. Also there’s competition among them over the sales of flower. At times, arguments break out and sometimes one of them has to step in to stop the quarrel. Whatever they earn by the end of the day is used to meet household expenses. Here’s a story on their life in photos taken by Tanvir Ahammed at Bijoy Sarani intersection in Dhaka on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

Both children approached the same car to sell flowers, which sparked an argument between them.
Tanvir Ahammed
At one point, a fight broke out between the two. An elder child stepped in to stop them.
Tanvir Ahammed
After the fight, one of the flower-selling children tried to calm one of the fighting boys.
Tanvir Ahammed
Just a few minutes after the scuffle ended, the child went back to trying to sell flowers again.
Tanvir Ahammed
The other child, however, had not calmed down yet.
Tanvir Ahammed
After stopping the fight, the elder child again ran towards a car window with flowers in hand.
Tanvir Ahammed
