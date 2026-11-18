In frames

Inside Mirpur’s Benarasi Palli, where artisans weave tradition into a saree

Benarasi sarees are a significant part of Bangladesh’s textile industry. At Mirpur’s Benarasi Palli, these intricately patterned sarees have been woven on handlooms for generations. Each saree is crafted through a skilful combination of thread, colour and design, reflecting the artisans’ labour, expertise and long-standing weaving tradition. It takes 10 to 15 days to make a single saree. Yet, despite the lengthy process, an artisan earns only Tk 3,500 to Tk 4,500 in wages. With pay so low in relation to the labour involved, many artisans are losing interest in the profession, while the younger generation is also becoming less interested in taking it up.