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On mountain trails and in jhum fields, women’s daily struggle for survival

From their homes to the jhum fields, women in the hills are equally active everywhere. Their daily round of work begins at dawn. After taking care of household chores, they head to the fields, where they have to work hard. They are also responsible for carrying drinking water from streams along difficult mountain paths. Women have to go to the markets to sell jhum produce and buy daily essentials. They also shoulder the responsibility of looking after their husbands, children and elderly members of the family. This photo story captures some moments from the daily toil, responsibilities and struggles of women in the hills. The photographs were taken recently at various locations in Bandarban by Mong Hai Sing Marma.

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Two women make their way to the jhum fields.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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She is busy harvesting paddy in her jhum field on a mountain slope.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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A woman returns home from the hills carrying a basket full of taro.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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She has brought her child along as she heads to work.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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A woman makes her way along a rugged mountain trail with a sack on her back.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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She is on her way home with her child in her arms.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Two women are on their way to the market after travelling a long distance with heavy loads on their backs.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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She is taking rest for a while in between tasks.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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A woman has come to collect water from a stream.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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After a day’s work, it is time to head home together.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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