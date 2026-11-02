In pictures

On mountain trails and in jhum fields, women’s daily struggle for survival

From their homes to the jhum fields, women in the hills are equally active everywhere. Their daily round of work begins at dawn. After taking care of household chores, they head to the fields, where they have to work hard. They are also responsible for carrying drinking water from streams along difficult mountain paths. Women have to go to the markets to sell jhum produce and buy daily essentials. They also shoulder the responsibility of looking after their husbands, children and elderly members of the family. This photo story captures some moments from the daily toil, responsibilities and struggles of women in the hills. The photographs were taken recently at various locations in Bandarban by Mong Hai Sing Marma.