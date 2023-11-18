TOP SHOTS (18 November 2023)

A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment on the Palestinian enclave on 17 November, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.AFP
2 / 4
eople inspect the damage at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on 17 November, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.AFP
3 / 4
A child inspects the damage at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on 17 November, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.AFP
4 / 4
Volunteers and firefighters combat the fires that went out of control during the burning of forests and pastures for agricultural purposes in Rurrunabaque, Beni Department, Bolivia, on 16 November, 2023.AFP