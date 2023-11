8 / 10

Newly arrived Rohingya refugees return to a boat after the local community decided to temporarily allow them to land for water and food in Ulee Madon, Aceh province, Indonesia, on 16 November, 2023. About 250 Rohingya refugees reached western Indonesia on a overcrowded wooden boat on 16 November, 2023, bringing the total number of refugees reported by local officials to have arrived this week to nearly 600. AFP