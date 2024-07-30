TOP SHOTS (30 July 2024)

A woman of the ethnic minority tries catching fish with the traditional fishing ‘lui’, from the water accumulated in a field. Photo taken from Bhangamura, Kuhalong in Bandarban on 29 July.Monghaising Marma
Samela Begum, a housewife, weaves bamboo baskets in her yard to sell later. Each of the baskets will be sold for Tk 150. Photo taken from Mallik Dangi, Ishan Gopalpur, Sadar upazila in Faridpur on 29 July.Alimuzzaman
Farmers bind fresh jute fibre in bundles at a village market. Jute fibre is being sold for Tk 2,800 to 3,000 per mound on wholesale level. Photo taken from Sariakandi Hat (local market) in Bogura on 29 July.Soyel Rana
Cumilla’s Barua upazila is famous for sugarcane. A farmer tends to his sugarcane plantation as he will be selling them in local market shortly. Photo taken from Bataichhari area in Cumilla on 29 July.M Sadek
From the three rounds of floods in the last two months and the situation arising from students’ quota reform movement, all the tourist spots in Sylhet have become desolate even amid this peak-season. Photo taken from Jaflong, Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet on 29 July.Anis Mahmud