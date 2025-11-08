Halloween thrills in the city of Missoula

Missoula, a city surrounded by mountain in the US state of Montana, where autumn means colour and the quiet embrace of beauty. Leaves on the surrounding hillsides are falling off now. During Halloween, the pumpkins arranged in front of homes, some smiling and some menacing, carry an air of mystery on their faces in the dark. Children dress as ghosts and run from door to door with baskets for candy haul. Some wear black hats, others don terrifying masks. The grown-ups are no exception. Through the windows of cafés you can see steam rising from coffee and hear cheerful laughter. Take a look at Missoula’s Halloween celebration here in photos taken by Mosabber Hossain.