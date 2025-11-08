Photo

Halloween thrills in the city of Missoula

Missoula, a city surrounded by mountain in the US state of Montana, where autumn means colour and the quiet embrace of beauty. Leaves on the surrounding hillsides are falling off now. During Halloween, the pumpkins arranged in front of homes, some smiling and some menacing, carry an air of mystery on their faces in the dark. Children dress as ghosts and run from door to door with baskets for candy haul. Some wear black hats, others don terrifying masks. The grown-ups are no exception. Through the windows of cafés you can see steam rising from coffee and hear cheerful laughter. Take a look at Missoula’s Halloween celebration here in photos taken by Mosabber Hossain.

Moments of fun in spooky costumes, Missoula’s Halloween celebrations delighted everyone.
Two skeletons with guitars, an amusing performance on the Halloween stage!
Spiderweb decorations and witch dolls hanging in front of a home, Halloween excitement spread through every lane in Missoula.
Pumpkins carved with spooky faces lined on the steps of a small house, creative handiwork by neighbourhood children.
Not fear, but joy is the true spirit of Halloween, festivities reached every doorstep in Missoula.
Porches filled with smiling pumpkins, Halloween preparations in their final stage.
A display of Halloween pumpkins across the porch of a Missoula home.
Halloween excitement has filled the alleys and lanes of Missoula.
Missoula’s homes glowing with Halloween decorations on a chilly autumn afternoon.
Skeletons, Halloween in its true form at a Missoula home.
