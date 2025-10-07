TOP SHOTS (7 October 2025)

Wildflowers bloom in beauty. Photo taken from Digholchhari Mukh area in Barkal of Rangamati on 7 October 2025.Supriyo Chakma
Fishermen catch fish by setting up net on a submerged shoal in Kaptai Lake. Photo taken from Longadu Kattali area in Rangamati on 7 October 2025.Supriyo Chakma
Elderly people exercise on a foggy morning in the park. Photo taken from Edward Park in Bogura on 7 October 2025.Soyel Rana
Rail communication was halted after the engine and three coaches of the Udayan Express derailed at Golabazar; service later resumed. Photo taken from Dakshin Surma area in Moglabazar of Sylhet on 7 October 2025.Anis Mahmud
A dragonfly perches on a tender paddy leaf. Photo taken from Koira area in Manikganj on 7 October 2025.Abdul Momin
A woodpecker pecks at the dry bark of a tree. Photo taken from Shiromoni area in Khulna on 7 October 2025.Saddam Hossain
An egret scans the pond for food. Photo taken from Azizul Haque Government College premises in Bogura on 7 October 2025.Soyel Rana
Bokful (vegetable hummingbirds) bloom on a rooftop garden plant. Photo taken from west Khapaspur area in Faridpur on 7 October 2025.Alimuzzaman