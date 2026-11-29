Photo story

Carving tradition: A look inside Jaflong’s grinding stone workshops

Stone slabs were once an essential part of every Bengali kitchen, used for grinding spices. However, their popularity has declined as the use of electric grinders and powdered spices has increased. Yet the craft of making shilpata (grinding stones) by cutting stone continues in Jaflong, Sylhet. These locally made grinding stones and stone pestles were once particularly popular among tourists. Even today, artisans use chisels to carve patterns into the stone before smoothing and polishing the finished products. This photo story captures the craft of making grinding stones in Jaflong.