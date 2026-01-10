TOP SHOTS (10 January 2026)

A mother travels with her children on a cycle-van along a rural dirt road surrounded by bright yellow mustard field. Photo taken in Altapol area of Keshabpur in Jashore on 10 January 2026.Saddam Hossain
Oil is being applied after repairing a dinghy boat. In the lake-surrounded district of Rangamati, movement is almost impossible without these dinghy boats. Photo taken from Kaptai in Rangamati on 10 January 2026.Supriyo Chakma
A farmer prepares his land for paddy cultivation. Photo taken in Raiganj area of Sirajganj on 10 January 2026.Shajedul Alam
Residents from the hills sit at the local market with a display of produce like ginger, taro, fresh turmeric and raw bananas, from their jhum field for sale. Photo taken from Debashish Nagar area in Rangamati on 10 January 2026.Supriyo Chakma
Ice blocks are being transported on a three-wheeler locally called Nasimon to preserve fish caught from fish enclosure. Photo taken in Majidpur area of Jashore on 10 January 2026.Saddam Hossain
An African monkey sits idly inside its cage. Photo taken from Gazipur Safari Park in Sreepur of Gazipur on 10 January 2026.Sadek Mridha
Two farmers carry Boro paddy seedlings from a seedbed for transplanting them in the fields. Photo taken from Koijuri area in Faridpur on 10 January 2026.Alimuzzaman
On the weekend, many people head out with family members to the scenic road lined with rows of coconut trees at the BADC seed production farm. Photo taken in Tambulkhana area of Faridpur on 10 January 2026.Alimuzzaman
A mild cold wave sweeps across Panchagarh. Although the fog has eased, residents of the country’s northernmost district are struggling in the chilly wind. Photo taken in Mahan Para area of Panchagarh on 10 January 2026.Raziur Rahman
Birds gather for food along the ridges of crop fields. Photo taken from Altapol area of Keshabpur in Jashore 10 January 2026.Saddam Hossain