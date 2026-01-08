TOP SHOTS (8 January 2025)

A predatory bird, the long tailed shrike (locally known as Lanja Latora), perched on a bush in search of prey. Phultala, Khulna, 8 January.Saddam Hossain
2 / 8
Professional fishermen catching fish in the Padma River. Dhaukhali, Faridpur, 8 January.Alimuzzaman
3 / 8
Very early in the morning, farmers cross the Padma River from the char areas to sell cow milk in Dohar, Dhaka. After returning, they are seen washing the containers. Nandalalpur, Faridpur, 7 January.Alimuzzaman
4 / 8
People’s lives disrupted by dense fog and severe cold. Vehicles are required to use headlights even during the daytime. Ramgopalpur area of the Mymensingh–Kishoreganj regional highway, 8 January.Mostafizur Rahman
5 / 8
A man busy protecting a maize field from cold-related disease. Sariakandi, Bogura, 8 January.Soyel Rana
6 / 8
On a foggy winter morning, people are walking along rural paths to reach their destinations. Sariakandi, Bogura, 8 January.Soyel Rana
7 / 8
Due to intense cold, fisheries workers are reluctant to drain water from fish enclosures, resulting in a shortage of fish in the market. The fish that do reach the market are selling at higher prices. In the morning, sellers are preparing to sell fish. Khulna, 8 January.Saddam Hossain
8 / 8
People are crossing the Bhairab River early in the morning to come to Khulna city for various purposes. Khulna, 8 January.Saddam Hossain