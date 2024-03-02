TOP SHOTS (2 March 2024)

Construction work has long been going on at a slow pace on the Shipyard road from the underneath of Khanjahan Ali Bridge to Rupsha Mor (intersection). As a result, dust is causing serious troubles for the commuters. Photo taken from Labanchara Bandabazar area in Khulna on 2 March.Saddam Hossain
A magpie perches on a power line. Photo taken from Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD) in Cumilla on 2 March.M Sadek
The water level in Teesta, once a mighty river, has receded. A couple of children glide through the low water of the river on a raft. Photo taken from Mahipur area in Rangpur’s Gangachara on 1 March.Moinul Islam
Since it is spring, a honey bee hovers over a bunch of sandpaper vine in search of nectar. Photo taken from Rathghar Mahalla area in Pabna’s Radhanagar on 1 March.Hasan Mahmud
Tourists enjoy a boat ride amid the eye-catching natural beauty at Kaptai Lake. Photo taken from Katachhari area in Rangamati on 1 March.Supriyo Chakma