Women workers collect water chestnuts from a wetland. Water chestnut cultivation has created employment opportunities for rural women. Photo taken in Debhata area in Satkhira on 20 November 2026.Prothom Alo
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A Marma couple harvests radish greens from their own field. Photo taken from Paingkhyang Para in Bandarban on 20 November 2026.Mong Hai Sing Marma
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There is a bridge, but no connecting road leading to it on either side. Photo taken from New Hostel area in Matlab South upazila of Chandpur on 20 November 2026.Muhammad Zakir Hossain
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The fronts of two buses were mangled in a head-on collision on the Barishal–Kuakata regional highway. Photo taken from Dapdapia area in Jhalakathi on 19 November 2026.Saiyan
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A flock of pied avocets takes flight on a Char in the Teesta River. Photo taken from Chhalapak, area in Gangachara of Rangpur on 20 November 2026.Moinul Islam
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Heavy rain has continued for two days under the influence of Cyclone Akvan, disrupting daily life. Photo taken from Paschim Khabaspur area in Faridpur Sadar upazila on 20 November 2026.Alimuzzaman
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Raindrops cling to flower petals. Photo taken from Rangamati Science and Technology University on 20 November 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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Rain has been falling in the capital since Thursday due to the influence of cyclone Akvan. City residents make their way to their destinations through the rain. Photo taken from Hatirjheel area in Dhaka on 20 November 2026.Mir Hossen