Ending a long wait for the people of Pabna, a direct train service between Pabna and Dhaka was launched on 19 November evening. Residents of the district are delighted with the inauguration of the new train service.

The train, Pabna Probhati Express, will depart from Pabna for Dhaka at 8:00am every day. The same train, named Pabna Godhuli Express, will leave Dhaka for Pabna at 3:25pm. The fare from Pabna to Dhaka is Tk 425 for a Shovon Chair, Tk 565 for a First Seat, Tk 710 for a Snigdha seat and Tk 850 for an AC seat. The fares from Dhaka to Pabna are the same. A photo story on the inauguration of the new train service.