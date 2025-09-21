Durga Puja: Artisans put final touches on the idols

Only one week remains before Puja. The idols must be delivered to the mandaps. The artisans are busy, working tirelessly to bring the idols to life with various colours — some painting the hands, some the feet, while others, after painting the face, are carefully shaping the eyes. Once the painting is complete, some are occupied with draping clothes and attaching ornaments to the idols. In several idol-making sites located in the Sadarghat area, the same intense activity can be seen. Idol makers say many idols have been made this year, with a significant number already supplied to the mandaps. “We are preparing to deliver all remaining idols by Thursday and Friday,” they say.



This photo story captures the idol artisans of Sadarghat, Chattogram, busy with their final tasks.