Bangladesh

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Hilsa returns to Fishery Ghat as ban ends

Fishermen have returned to the sea after a 22-day fishing ban, and hilsa began arriving at Fishery Ghat in Chattogram city on the first day. They are bringing their catch ashore, where the fish are sorted and packed with ice and prepared for distribution to different parts of the country. Wholesalers and workers are busy arranging these hilsa in baskets and foam boxes for sale. With the return of hilsa after the ban, Fisherighat has once again come alive. Photo taken by Jewel Shill.

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Hilsa caught at sea has arrived at Fishery Ghat in Chattogram city following the 22-day fishing ban. The fish are arranged in baskets.
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Packing hilsa into foam boxes for distribution to different parts of the country.
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Ice is placed over the hilsa to keep the fish fresh.
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After the fish are packed into foam boxes, the boxes are covered with red polythene sheets.
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Writing the fish names and weights on the foam boxes.
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Arranging hilsa in baskets with ice for sale.
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The fish are tied loaded onto a vehicle with ropes for transportation.
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A vehicle loaded with foam boxes full of hilsa leaves Fisherighat to deliver the fish to different destinations.
Jewel Shill
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