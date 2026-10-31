Hilsa returns to Fishery Ghat as ban ends

Fishermen have returned to the sea after a 22-day fishing ban, and hilsa began arriving at Fishery Ghat in Chattogram city on the first day. They are bringing their catch ashore, where the fish are sorted and packed with ice and prepared for distribution to different parts of the country. Wholesalers and workers are busy arranging these hilsa in baskets and foam boxes for sale. With the return of hilsa after the ban, Fisherighat has once again come alive. Photo taken by Jewel Shill.