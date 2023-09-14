Bangladesh

The horror of Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire

A devastating fire broke out in the capital’s Mohammadpur Krishi Market after 3:30 am on Thursday. Seventeen units of the fire service worked to control the fire. A special team of army, navy and air force also joined the operation to assist the fire service.

Firefighters brought the flame under control at around 9:25 am. Here are some pictures, taken by Sazid Hossain, of the raging fire, firefighters’ operation, as well as the extent of damage left by the flame.

1 / 13
Smoke bellows as a raging fire tears through the Mohammadpur Krishi Market.
2 / 13
Fire burns corrugated-iron-sheet roofs at Mohammadpur Krishi Market.
3 / 13
Firefighters are in action at Mohammadpur Krishi Market.
4 / 13
Two firefighters spray water on the flames at Mohammadpur Krishi Market.
5 / 13
Army personnel join firefighters to douse the blaze at Mohammadpur Krishi Market.
6 / 13
A man walks amid the ruins after the fire burns the shops to ashes.
7 / 13
Burnt vegetables are seen at a shop.
8 / 13
Burnt vegetables and onion are seen scattered at shops.
9 / 13
A man looks at the remains at a vegetables shop after the fire is brought under control.
10 / 13
Traders search for undamaged goods after the fire is brought under control.
11 / 13
Fire leaves a small amount of goods undamaged.
12 / 13
Two men collect undamaged goods.
13 / 13
A man cries after losing everything to fire.
Watch more from Bangladesh
Post Comment