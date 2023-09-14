The horror of Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire

A devastating fire broke out in the capital’s Mohammadpur Krishi Market after 3:30 am on Thursday. Seventeen units of the fire service worked to control the fire. A special team of army, navy and air force also joined the operation to assist the fire service.

Firefighters brought the flame under control at around 9:25 am. Here are some pictures, taken by Sazid Hossain, of the raging fire, firefighters’ operation, as well as the extent of damage left by the flame.