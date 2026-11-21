Wild elephant herds descend from hills to the plains

In Agrahayan, ripe Aman paddy fills the fields, spreading the aroma of freshly ripened rice across the air. Drawn by the scent, herds of wild elephants have descended from the hills to the plains. Elephants roaming the Garo Hills along the Bangladesh–India border often venture into human settlements in search of food. Although their movement is a natural part of the hilly landscape, it raises various concerns among communities living near the border. The challenge of maintaining a balance is also growing between ensuring safe passage for wildlife and protecting human lives and crops. The photographs were taken on Wednesday in the Gaeyerjhupa area of the Balijuri Forest Range in Sherpur's Garo Hills.