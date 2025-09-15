Top Shots (15 September 2025)

The blue-feathered sunbird perches on a branch in search of food. Kamilachhari Agar Garden, Rangamati, 15 September.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
The price of jute is good in the market. Farmers head early in the morning to the weekly market at Talmar to sell their jute. Santoshi, Faridpur, 15 September.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
A young man from the hills prepares to sell logs loaded onto an engine-powered boat. Manikchhari, Rangamati, 15 September.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
Fishing rod in hand, waiting for a catch. Gutudia, Dumuria, Khulna, 15 September.Photo: Saddam Hossain
Due to waterlogging, the water from the fish enclosures and the canal have merged. In hopes of catching fish, a local resident casts a fine net. Rangpur, Dumuria, Khulna, 15 September.Photo: Saddam Hossain
Heavy morning rain disrupts daily life. Students face difficulties on their way to school. D.B. Road, Gaibandha, 15 September.Photo: Sohel Rana
Clusters of medicinal Amloki fruit hang from the tree. Municipal Park, Gaibandha, 15 September.Photo: Sohel Rana
Red and white water lilieson sale. Mymensingh, 15 September.Photo: Mostafizur
Children love vitamin-rich Jujube fruit. Kheppopara, Rangamati, 15 September.Photo: Supriyo Chakma