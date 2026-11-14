In Frames: Vegetable gardens floating on water

Farmers across the vast wetlands of southern Bangladesh grow vegetable seedlings on floating beds made of water hyacinth and other aquatic plants. Locally known as dhap cultivation, the traditional farming method has been practised for around 150 years. Agricultural activities follow the rhythm of the tides, while many farmers earn their livelihoods by selling the seedlings they produce. This photo story captures different stages of seedling cultivation on floating beds.

Photo taken by Saiyan