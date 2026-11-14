Bangladesh

In Frames: Vegetable gardens floating on water

Prothom Alo English Desk
Barishal

Farmers across the vast wetlands of southern Bangladesh grow vegetable seedlings on floating beds made of water hyacinth and other aquatic plants. Locally known as dhap cultivation, the traditional farming method has been practised for around 150 years. Agricultural activities follow the rhythm of the tides, while many farmers earn their livelihoods by selling the seedlings they produce. This photo story captures different stages of seedling cultivation on floating beds.

Photo taken by Saiyan

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A wooden boat laden with duckweed (tepapana), which will be layered to build the floating seedbeds.
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Sellers transport loads of harvested duckweed along waterways to sell to floating-bed farmers.
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After shaping the traditional organic seedling pods (doula), farmers carry them out for seed sowing.
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Tender sprouted seedlings are gathered into bamboo baskets, ready to be transplanted onto the floating beds.
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Farmers wade through the wetland, carefully preparing and layering the floating beds.
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Vegetable seeds being sown into the nutrient-rich floating beds.
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A worker spreads fresh duckweed around growing seedlings to preserve moisture and nourishment.
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Farmers go about their respective tasks on floating beds, travelling by boat.
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After being harvested from the beds, vegetable seedlings are carried in baskets on a farmer's head.
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A boat loaded with vegetable seedlings harvested from floating beds is taken for sale.
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Farmers and wholesalers negotiate prices for the seedlings.
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A trader buys vegetable seedlings from a farmer.
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Having bought seedlings from the local farmers, traders set off toward regional markets on motorized boats.
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