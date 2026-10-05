Morning market comes alive with fresh catch from Chalan Beel

Fresh fish is always in high demand at rural markets early in the morning. And when the fish comes from Chalan Beel, buyers are even more eager to get their hands on it. Many are willing to pay a higher price for the fresh catch.

Such a scene was seen at the morning fish market in the Pallimangal area on the outskirts of Bogura Sadar upazila. Various kinds of native fish were brought to the market. The sellers said the fish had come from Chalan Beel in Natore. Buyers began gathering at the market from early morning, creating a huge rush for the fresh fish.