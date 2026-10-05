Bangladesh

Morning market comes alive with fresh catch from Chalan Beel

Fresh fish is always in high demand at rural markets early in the morning. And when the fish comes from Chalan Beel, buyers are even more eager to get their hands on it. Many are willing to pay a higher price for the fresh catch.

Such a scene was seen at the morning fish market in the Pallimangal area on the outskirts of Bogura Sadar upazila. Various kinds of native fish were brought to the market. The sellers said the fish had come from Chalan Beel in Natore. Buyers began gathering at the market from early morning, creating a huge rush for the fresh fish.

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A variety of local fish from Chalan Beel brought to Pallimangal Haat on the outskirts of Bogura.
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Fresh Boal and Tara Baim fish displayed for sale.
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Buyers crowd the market early in the morning to buy their favourite fresh fish.
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Fresh tiny shrimp (guro chingri) from Chalan Beel are in high demand.
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A buyer bargains over a basket full of assorted small fish.
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A display of delicious and nutritious Puti and Mola fish, staples of rural Bengal.
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Shing and delicious tangra fish from rivers and wetlands are in demand at the market.
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Though large Tara Baim fish fetch a relatively higher price, they remain exceptionally in high demand.
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Fresh Puti fish with their shiny, silvery scales.
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Koi fish from Chalan Beel flipping and jumping inside a basin.
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A container filled with Shing, Tengra and Koi fish.
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Fresh Shol fish from Chalan Beel lies in a basket alongside small fish.
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A vendor collects money from a customer after selling fish
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