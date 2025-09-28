TOP SHOTS (28 September 2025)

A fisherman is travelling with dinghy filled with fishing traps made from plastic jars. Manikchhari Bridge, Rangamati, 28 September.Supriyo Chakma
2 / 8
A vendor arranges betel nuts collected from his betel nut trees for sale. Kheppopara, Rangamati, 28 September.Supriyo Chakma
3 / 8
Passengers suffer due to the suspension of long-distance bus services. Shiroil Bus Terminal, Rajshahi, 28 September.Shahidul Islam
4 / 8
Two children playing among fields of ‘kashful’ (a type of catkin) in the BSCIC industrial area. Kawnia, Barishal, 28 September.Saaiyan
5 / 8
In preparation for the upcoming Durga Puja, fair will be placed around the puja mandaps. Housewife Anjali Rani Pal is adding final touches of colour to handmade clay toys for sale at the fair. Bhajandanga, Faridpur, 28 September.Alimuzzaman
6 / 8
A fish farmer is carrying tree branches to use as fencing along the edge of his enclosure. Shalua, Dumuria, Khulna, 28 September.Saddam Hossain
7 / 8
A vibrant fair of clay toys has been set up at the Durga Puja mandap, where two children have come along with a guardian. Maltinagar Sarbojonin Puja Mandap, Bogura, 28 September.Soyel Rana
8 / 8
A dragonfly hovers above water lilies. Ujani Para, Bandarban, 28 September.Mong Hai Shing Marma