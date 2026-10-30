Bangladesh

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Fresh catches straight from Kaptai Lake

As dawn breaks over Kaptai Lake, shrouded in mist and soft light, fishermen begin their day's work. In the Asambasti area of Rangamati town, they cast fine-mesh nets into the lake to catch fish. When the nets are hauled ashore, they are found to contain various small fish, including chapila, kachki, twitta, lachu and katla. The chance to buy freshly caught fish directly from the fishermen draws crowds to the landing site every morning.

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Sunrise over Kaptai Lake, with fishermen’s boats floating on the water in the distance.
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Fishermen cast their nets on the lake in the misty morning light, with rows of hills in the distance.
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A fisherman pours fish from a basket into a bucket.
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Small mixed fish are spread out on a white sack. A fisherman bends over, carefully sorting them by species.
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A man stands smiling on the lakeshore, holding a red basket filled with fresh fish. Behind him, fishermen organise their nets.
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Kalbaush fish caught in a net lie in a green basket, with twitta and lachu fish beside them. Mud still clings to the freshly caught fish.
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Twitta fish with a silvery-green sheen lie in a net. They were sold for Tk 250 per kilogram at the landing site.
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Fishermen organise their nets and sort the catch, while a woman holding a child waits to buy fresh fish.
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A red basket is filled with freshly caught chapila fish, with lake mud still clinging to their bodies. The fish were sold for Tk 120 per kilogram.
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A green bucket is packed with lachu fish with silvery scales. They were sold for Tk 200 per kilogram.
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