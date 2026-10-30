Fresh catches straight from Kaptai Lake

As dawn breaks over Kaptai Lake, shrouded in mist and soft light, fishermen begin their day's work. In the Asambasti area of Rangamati town, they cast fine-mesh nets into the lake to catch fish. When the nets are hauled ashore, they are found to contain various small fish, including chapila, kachki, twitta, lachu and katla. The chance to buy freshly caught fish directly from the fishermen draws crowds to the landing site every morning.