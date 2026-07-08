TOP SHOTS (8 July 2026)

A rain-spattered white hibiscus blooms in full beauty. Raiganj, Sirajganj, 8 July.Shajedul Alam
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Incessant rain over the past four days has left many living under the threat of landslides. Dakshinpara, Rangamati, 8 July.Supriyo Chakma
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A burflower-tree glistens in the rain. Shibganj, Sylhet, 8 July.Anis Mahmud
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Adverse weather has prevailed in Rangpur since dawn. Amid steady rain and dark clouds that periodically shroud the sky, a motorcyclist rides with the headlight on. North Kellaband, Rangpur, 8 July.Moinul Islam
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Demand for boats rises during the monsoon. A man heads home after buying one. Dikrir Char, Faridpur, 8 July.Alimuzzaman
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A long traffic tailback has formed on the Dhaka–Sylhet Highway. Kuttapara Playground area, Brahmanbaria, 8 July.Badr Uddin
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Corn plants are in bloom. Chandhara, Manikganj, 7 July.Abdul Momin
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Several common mynas perch on a dead tree. Rubber Garden, Rangamati, 8 July.Supriyo Chakma
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Elephant Apple flowers have given way to fruit. Rajban Vihara premises, Rangamati, 8 July.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
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Red water lilies bloom in the wetlands. Kazipara, Bogura, 8 July.Soyel Rana