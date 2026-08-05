July Mass Uprising Day: In reverence and remembrance
Today, Wednesday (5 August), marks the second anniversary of the July Mass Uprising. The nation is observing the day with due solemnity and respect. People are laying floral wreaths at monuments in honour of the July martyrs, while discussions, memorial meetings, prayer gatherings and various other programmes are taking place across the country. The following photographs capture some of the commemorative events.
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