Bangladesh

July Mass Uprising Day: In reverence and remembrance

Today, Wednesday (5 August), marks the second anniversary of the July Mass Uprising. The nation is observing the day with due solemnity and respect. People are laying floral wreaths at monuments in honour of the July martyrs, while discussions, memorial meetings, prayer gatherings and various other programmes are taking place across the country. The following photographs capture some of the commemorative events.

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People lay floral wreaths at the July Memorial at Chowrangi intersection in Panchagarh to mark July Mass Uprising Day. Panchagarh, 5 August.
Raziur Rahman
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People gather in front of the July Memorial in Panchagarh to pay tribute to the July martyrs. Panchagarh, 5 August.
Raziur Rahman
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Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon pays tribute by laying a floral wreath at the July Martyrs' Memorial in Amtala, Barishal. 5 August.
Saaiyan
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Leaders and activists of the NCP pay tribute at the July Martyrs' Memorial in Amtala, Barishal. 5 August.
Saaiyan
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People pay tribute at the July Memorial in July Square despite the rain. Rangpur, 5 August.
Moinul Islam
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The altar of the July Monument in Rangpur is covered in flowers of respect. July Chattar, Rangpur, 5 August.
Moinul Islam
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Member of Parliament Rumeen Farhana attends a reception and discussion meeting marking July Mass Uprising Day at the Sarail upazila Parishad Auditorium. Brahmanbaria, 5 August.
Badur Uddin
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Officials welcome Md Hasan of Basara village in Daudkandi upazila, who lost a leg during the July Mass Uprising, with flowers at the Daudkandi upazila parishad Auditorium. Cumilla, 5 August.
Abdur Rahman Dhali
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