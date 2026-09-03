Bangladesh

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Live fish market

It was still dark before dawn. One truck after another began arriving, each loaded with live fish. The fish had been brought from different parts of the country in drums spread across the trucks, using specially arranged methods to keep them alive. Rui, katla, pangas—there was hardly any type of fish missing. As dawn broke, workers began unloading and sorting the fish from the trucks. Then came the time to sell them. The shouts of buyers and sellers filled the market. It was like a vast hive of activity. Such a scene was found at the wholesale fish market in Mirpur-6 in the capital. The photographs were taken by Tanvir Ahammed on Wednesday.

Tanvir Ahammed
Dhaka
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Live fish brought in a truck with water poured over a tarpaulin spread across its floor
Tanvir Ahammed
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A youth is unloading a large fish from a truck
Tanvir Ahammed
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The fish are being sorted according to size
Tanvir Ahammed
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The unloading operation begins from the trucks as soon as dawn breaks
Tanvir Ahammed
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Workers catch fish from water-filled trucks to unload them
Tanvir Ahammed
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Fish are being taken from trucks for sale at the wholesale market
Tanvir Ahammed
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The live fish trade is in full swing at the wholesale market
Tanvir Ahammed
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A large pangas fish has arrived at the market
Tanvir Ahammed
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The child holds a live fish from a water-filled tank
Tanvir Ahammed
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The man holds up a fish brought to the wholesale market
Tanvir Ahammed
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The two fish brought to the market are being placed in a water-filled tank
Tanvir Ahammed
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