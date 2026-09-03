In frames

Live fish market

It was still dark before dawn. One truck after another began arriving, each loaded with live fish. The fish had been brought from different parts of the country in drums spread across the trucks, using specially arranged methods to keep them alive. Rui, katla, pangas—there was hardly any type of fish missing. As dawn broke, workers began unloading and sorting the fish from the trucks. Then came the time to sell them. The shouts of buyers and sellers filled the market. It was like a vast hive of activity. Such a scene was found at the wholesale fish market in Mirpur-6 in the capital. The photographs were taken by Tanvir Ahammed on Wednesday.