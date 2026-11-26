A fishing eagle sits on a pole beside a wetland, waiting for its prey. Nanaiya, Sreepur, Gazipur, 26 Nov.Sadek Mridha
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A grandfather takes his grandson out for a morning ride, seating him on the bicycle's front seat. Daulatpur, Khulna, 26 Nov.Saddam Hossain
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A kid leaps about in a sudden burst of joy. Daulatpur, Khulna, 26 Nov.Saddam Hossain
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Farmers harvest Aman rice bent by strong winds. Sholakundu, Kanaipur, Faridpur, 26 Nov.Alimuzzaman
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A driver takes schoolchildren to school in a battery-powered rickshaw-van, which is banned on highways, posing a risk of accidents at any moment. Rangpur–Nilphamari highway, Paglapeer, Rangpur, 26 Nov.Moinul Islam
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Red water lilies blanket Dibir Haor on an autumn morning. Visitors enjoy the natural beauty of the lily-filled wetland on boat rides. Dibir Haor, Jaintapur, Sylhet, 26 Nov.Anis Mahmud
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Two hill women buy fresh fish caught in fishermen's nets. Tongchongya Para Mukh, Rangamati, 26 Nov.Supriyo Chakma
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Red musk hibiscus flowers bloom in the grounds of Rangamati Circuit House. Rangamati, 26 Nov.Supriyo Chakma
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A man is busy splitting bamboo to build a house. Bhangamura Para, Bandarban, 26 Nov.Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Hill women working together, weeding a peanut field. Bhangamura Para, Bandarban, 26 Nov.Mong Hai Sing Marma