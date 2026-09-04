From village to kitchen of star hotels

Various types of foreign vegetables are being cultivated in the fields of Bujruk Shokra village in Shibganj, Bogura. From avocado, lettuce, sweet corn, baby corn and lemongrass to Thai ginger—all are growing in the village soil. These vegetables are being supplied to star hotels, Chinese restaurants and supermarkets in different parts of the country. The cultivation of foreign vegetables is expanding under the initiative of farmer Ansar Ali, who started with two bighas of land. Soyel Rana took the photos.