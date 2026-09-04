Bangladesh

In frames

From village to kitchen of star hotels

Soyel Rana

Various types of foreign vegetables are being cultivated in the fields of Bujruk Shokra village in Shibganj, Bogura. From avocado, lettuce, sweet corn, baby corn and lemongrass to Thai ginger—all are growing in the village soil. These vegetables are being supplied to star hotels, Chinese restaurants and supermarkets in different parts of the country. The cultivation of foreign vegetables is expanding under the initiative of farmer Ansar Ali, who started with two bighas of land. Soyel Rana took the photos.

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Farmer Ansar Ali prepares avocados at his home yard to send them to Dhaka.
Soyel Rana
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Foreign spring onions are being cultivated across vast fields.
Soyel Rana
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Thai ginger plants have grown in the field.
Soyel Rana
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Large fruits have grown on the avocado trees.
Soyel Rana
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Lemongrass has been cultivated along the field ridges.
Soyel Rana
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There is demand for foreign spring onions throughout the year.
Soyel Rana
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Lettuce has been cultivated across the field.
Soyel Rana
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Small and large sweet corn are being sorted in the yard.
Soyel Rana
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Sweet corn filled with shiny yellow kernels.
Soyel Rana
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A woman cuts sweet corn for eating.
Soyel Rana
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