Bangladesh

Fleeting market for fresh fish from Jamuna

Buyers and sellers remain busy beneath a tin-roofed shed. Some clean fish in bowls, while others wash them. This scene can be seen every day at a wholesale market in the Kalitola Groyne area of Sariakandi upazila in Bogura. The Jamuna River flows nearby.

Fishermen bring various types of fish caught from the river and sell them here. All the fish sell out within a short time. Here is a photo story capturing the bustling trade in fresh fish from the Jamuna.

Soyel Rana
Bogura
1 / 8
Fresh fish caught from the river is being sold.
2 / 8
The fish trade has come alive with buyers and sellers in the market.
3 / 8
A bowl of kajli fish has been kept for sale.
4 / 8
Freshly caught mixed fish from the Jamuna River will be sold.
5 / 8
Buyers look at various types of small fish before making a purchase.
6 / 8
The rohu, weighing around seven kilograms, will also be sold.
7 / 8
Different species of fish have been arranged in separate bowls for sale.
8 / 8
Fish is transferred into bowls from larger pots for sale.
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Bangladesh