Fleeting market for fresh fish from Jamuna

Buyers and sellers remain busy beneath a tin-roofed shed. Some clean fish in bowls, while others wash them. This scene can be seen every day at a wholesale market in the Kalitola Groyne area of Sariakandi upazila in Bogura. The Jamuna River flows nearby.

Fishermen bring various types of fish caught from the river and sell them here. All the fish sell out within a short time. Here is a photo story capturing the bustling trade in fresh fish from the Jamuna.