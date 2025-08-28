Bangladesh

In pictures: White clouds of Autumn

It is now Autumn and the season invariably sees white clouds gathering across the blue skies. At times, the clusters of clouds drift like untethered white kites. The golden rays of sunlight are often veiled by these clouds. In the vast open fields, along the wetlands, or upon the green carpet of grass, this autumnal scenery becomes even more captivating. These photographs of the autumn sky were taken in the Salutikor area of Gowainghat Upazila and the Mulagul area of Kanaighat Upazila in Sylhet. The photos are taken by Anis Mahmud

Two children enjoying an autumn afternoon.
Rice fields, mountains and the sky combine to form an autumn canvas
A beautiful scene of the autumn sky, river and mountains
The autumn sky changes its appearance moment by moment.
Like a mountain of white clouds in the sky
The autumn sky peeks over the mountains.
