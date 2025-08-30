In pictures: Buffalo herd cool off in Sylhet haor

In the haor regions of Sylhet, buffaloes are reared for ploughing fields, carrying goods, and milk production. During the monsoon, herds of buffalo are often seen bathing in the waters of the haor or grazing in the fields surrounding the haor. In the dry season, the haors turns into grazing grounds. See a herd of buffalo cooling off in the haor water on a scorching afternoon in these photos taken recently from Lovachhara area of Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet.