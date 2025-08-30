Bangladesh

In pictures: Buffalo herd cool off in Sylhet haor

In the haor regions of Sylhet, buffaloes are reared for ploughing fields, carrying goods, and milk production. During the monsoon, herds of buffalo are often seen bathing in the waters of the haor or grazing in the fields surrounding the haor. In the dry season, the haors turns into grazing grounds. See a herd of buffalo cooling off in the haor water on a scorching afternoon in these photos taken recently from Lovachhara area of Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet.

Anis Mahmud
Sylhet
A herd of buffalo immersed in a body of water.
Several buffalos cool off in the water on a scorching afternoon.
Cattle and buffalo graze in the fields surrounding the haor.
A herd of buffalo climbs ashore from the body of water.
Buffalos graze on grassland between a hillock and a haor.
A man guiding a herd of buffalo onto the bank.
A herd of buffalo submerged in the water.
