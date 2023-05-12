Baliati Palace

Though a number of archaeological sites have been destroyed in our country, the Baliati Zamindar bari (palace) is still announcing its presence proudly. The palace was built on 5.88 acres land in Baliati village in Saturia upazila of Manikganj district over 200 years ago. The palace was inaugurated approximately in 1790. Seven buildings of the palace have 200 rooms. All the rooms showcase fine artistry of the bygone age. The photos were taken by Syed Zakir Hossain