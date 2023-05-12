Bangladesh

Baliati Palace

Though a number of archaeological sites have been destroyed in our country, the Baliati Zamindar bari (palace) is still announcing its presence proudly. The palace was built on 5.88 acres land in Baliati village in Saturia upazila of Manikganj district over 200 years ago. The palace was inaugurated approximately in 1790. Seven buildings of the palace have 200 rooms. All the rooms showcase fine artistry of the bygone age. The photos were taken by Syed Zakir Hossain

Baliati Palace
A decaying wall inside a building of the palace
A building inside the palace premises
Intricate cast iron frames on the boundary walls of the palace
Inside the palace
Artistically designed columns of several buildings of the palace
Visitors visit the palace and take in the beauty
