Bangladesh

In frames

Fresh Fish from Nuruil Beel

The golden rays of the late afternoon sun fall across a paved village road. A market selling local fish alongside the road. Containers display a variety of fish, including mola, puti, taki, shol, koi and meni. The market sits near Dekra village in Bogura sadar upazila and is locally known as ‘Chander Bazar’.

Every afternoon, local fishermen and vendors bring freshly caught fish from Nuruil beel to sell at the market. Although prices are slightly higher, the fish attract a significant number of buyers because of their freshness and taste. Trading continues from the afternoon until evening. This photo story captures some scenes from Chander Bazar in Bogura.

Soyel Rana
Bogura
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A fisherman arranges meni fish for sale.
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Meni, a delicious freshwater fish native to the region.
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A man arrives at the market with fish on his bicycle.
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Vendors set up stalls with various varieties of local fish.
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Different species of local fish on display for sale.
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Buyers looking around the market and inspecting fishes.
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Taki, koi, tengra and meni fish kept in containers for sale.
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Puti fish kept in containers for sale.
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A vendor shows his fish to prospective buyers.
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