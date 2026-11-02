In frames

Fresh Fish from Nuruil Beel

The golden rays of the late afternoon sun fall across a paved village road. A market selling local fish alongside the road. Containers display a variety of fish, including mola, puti, taki, shol, koi and meni. The market sits near Dekra village in Bogura sadar upazila and is locally known as ‘Chander Bazar’.

Every afternoon, local fishermen and vendors bring freshly caught fish from Nuruil beel to sell at the market. Although prices are slightly higher, the fish attract a significant number of buyers because of their freshness and taste. Trading continues from the afternoon until evening. This photo story captures some scenes from Chander Bazar in Bogura.