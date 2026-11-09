Bangladesh

A day in the life of deer at the zoo

Roaming in groups, feeding and caring for their young—these are how these deer spend their days. A fawn stays close to its mother as the herd moves around in search of food. Sometimes, even squirrels join in to share the food. Visitors watch these scenes from outside the enclosure, while the young fawns are a particular attraction for children. Photos captured at the deer enclosure of the National Zoo in Mirpur, Dhaka.

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Spotted deer roam inside the enclosure at the National Zoo.
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A herd of deer wanders together across the enclosure grounds.
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A parent captures a picture of their child standing near the fence beside the deer.
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Drinking water from a container.
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Visitors crowd to catch a glimpse.
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A mother deer tenderly nuzzles her young fawn.
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A squirrel sneaks a share of the food set out for the deer.
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Inside the enclosure, a herd of deer keeps a watchful, alert eye on its surroundings.
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A caretaker lays out fresh feed for the deer.
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Muching peacefully on its meal.
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