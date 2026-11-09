A day in the life of deer at the zoo

Roaming in groups, feeding and caring for their young—these are how these deer spend their days. A fawn stays close to its mother as the herd moves around in search of food. Sometimes, even squirrels join in to share the food. Visitors watch these scenes from outside the enclosure, while the young fawns are a particular attraction for children. Photos captured at the deer enclosure of the National Zoo in Mirpur, Dhaka.