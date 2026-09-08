In frames

Hilsa roe market

Bengalis’ love of the distinctive taste of hilsa is nothing new. However, it is not only the fish itself that enjoys popularity; hilsa roe also commands considerable demand and has a thriving market. At the Fishery ghat old fish market in Chattogram, workers undertake an extensive process of carefully removing roe intact from the fish, sorting it and packing it. Depending on size and quality, hilsa roe sells for Tk 3,000 to Tk 4,000 per kilogramme. Packed in ice-filled boxes, the roe is sent to Dhaka and various other parts of the country. This photo story captures the busy scene of hilsa roe collection at fishery ghat.