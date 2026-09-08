Bangladesh

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Hilsa roe market

Bengalis’ love of the distinctive taste of hilsa is nothing new. However, it is not only the fish itself that enjoys popularity; hilsa roe also commands considerable demand and has a thriving market. At the Fishery ghat old fish market in Chattogram, workers undertake an extensive process of carefully removing roe intact from the fish, sorting it and packing it. Depending on size and quality, hilsa roe sells for Tk 3,000 to Tk 4,000 per kilogramme. Packed in ice-filled boxes, the roe is sent to Dhaka and various other parts of the country. This photo story captures the busy scene of hilsa roe collection at fishery ghat.

Sowrav Das
Chattogram
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Fresh roe is being carefully removed intact from the belly of a hilsa.
Sowrav Das
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Hilsa roe is kept in a plastic container.
Sowrav Das
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A seller is busy cutting fish and separating the roe.
Sowrav Das
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Boxes filled with hilsa roe are neatly arranged in rows for sale.
Sowrav Das
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The roe is being packed in transparent one-kilogramme plastic boxes to ensure accurate weighing and facilitate sales.
Sowrav Das
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A consignment of roe is being packed with ice in large polystyrene boxes to maintain its quality.
Sowrav Das
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A worker is swiftly removing the scales from a hilsa.
Sowrav Das
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A trader holds up a large hilsa containing roe to show customers.
Sowrav Das
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A seller holds up a large roe removed intact from the fish after cutting it open.
Sowrav Das
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