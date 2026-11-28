With the arrival of winter, flocks of migratory birds have travelled from distant lands to the lakes of Jahangirnagar University. The campus lakes are now alive with the chirping of birds. Sometimes, they take flight together in the blue sky; at other times, they dive and swim in the clear water at their leisure. All these sights have created a magical atmosphere across the campus. Some birds are also busy basking in the gentle sunshine, resting with their heads tucked into their feathers. The university campus has come alive with the birds' playful splashing, flying and roaming around the lakes.