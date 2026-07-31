Bangladesh

Photo story: Morning market of fresh local fish

As dawn breaks, a unique market for local fish comes alive along the road at Golabari Port in Gabtali upazila of Bogura. Fresh fish of various species, including koi, shing, taki, punti and tengra, caught from nearby beels and other water bodies, are neatly displayed in rows of trays awaiting buyers. Free from the usual bustle and loud calls of traditional markets, trading here thrives on quiet negotiations between buyers and sellers. This photo story by Soyel Rana captures the charm of the rural morning fish market at Golabari Port.

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Rows of trays filled with various species of fresh local fish caught from beels and other water bodies.
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A vendor sorting and arranging fresh local fish in trays before putting them up for sale.
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An elderly vendor selecting fresh local fish from a container according to a customer's choice.
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The morning market filled with various species of local fish, including koi, shing, taki and punti.
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A vendor transferring fish from a basin to trays in preparation for sale.
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Rows of trays displaying fresh local fish for sale.
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Shing, bele, punti and tengra fish arranged separately in trays for customers.
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Vendors displaying fresh local fish caught from beels and other water bodies.
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Local fish kept in traditional bamboo fish baskets (khaloi) are sold in bulk under contract for Tk 400 to Tk 700 in this market.
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