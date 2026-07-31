Photo story: Morning market of fresh local fish

As dawn breaks, a unique market for local fish comes alive along the road at Golabari Port in Gabtali upazila of Bogura. Fresh fish of various species, including koi, shing, taki, punti and tengra, caught from nearby beels and other water bodies, are neatly displayed in rows of trays awaiting buyers. Free from the usual bustle and loud calls of traditional markets, trading here thrives on quiet negotiations between buyers and sellers. This photo story by Soyel Rana captures the charm of the rural morning fish market at Golabari Port.