TOP SHOTS (27 July 2026)

The sun peeks through the crimson clouds of dawn. Asambasti Bridge, Rangamati, 27 July 2026Supriyo Chakma
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A bumblebee hovers near a Chandroprobha (Yellow Bells) flower. Katachhari, Rangamati, 27 July 2026Supriyo Chakma
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Red amaranth (lal shak) cultivated in the field has matured. Two farmers are busy weeding and tending to the crops. Sultan Khar Dangi, Faridpur, 26 July 2026Alimuzzaman
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Ranjit Ghosh from Khankhanapur, Rajbari, peddles yogurt in clay pots along village paths. Char Madhabdia, Faridpur, 26 July 2026Alimuzzaman
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White clouds float in the blue sky as a kite flies with its wings spread wide. Shibganj, Sylhet, 27 July 2026Anis Mahmud
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A bridge girder collapse has created a hazardous situation, where a slight lapse in caution could lead to an accident. Koroitola, Sariakandi, Bogura, 27 July 2026Soyel Rana
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Artisan Gobinda Chandra Pramanik applies final touches of paint to exquisitely designed bamboo swings. Rouhadah, Sariakandi, Bogura, 27 July 2026Soyel Rana
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A fish fry trader cycles along a rain-drenched village path to sell fish fry. Gutudia, Dumuria, Khulna, 27 July 2026Saddam Hossain
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Vast areas of wetlands and fish enclosures are submerged in rainwater, reflecting the surrounding trees and huts. Dumuria, Khulna, 27 July 2026Saddam Hossain
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Rows of clay pots used for storing dried fish are arranged for sale at a factory. Rajnagar, Moulvibazar, 26 July 2026Prothom Alo
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A hawker walks along a village path to sell various bamboo household products. Ghaghatpara, Rangpur, 27 July 2026Moinul Islam
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Wind power project turbines have been lying idle for a long time on the banks of the Jamuna River, 27 July 2026Sajedul Alam
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Farmers transport sugarcane in a three-wheeler to a weekly market. Bajitpur, Kishoreganj, 27 July 2026Tafsilul Aziz
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Young entrepreneur Sakhawat Mamun has established a colorful fish farm at his own home. Gazipur, 27 July 2026Sadek Mridha
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Though the sun has set, a red glow remains in the vast western sky as two people return across the haor in a small boat. Karimganj, Kishoreganj, 26 July 2026Tafsilul Aziz
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A blister beetle sits undisturbed on a green leaf. Trishtila, Bandarban, 27 July 2026Mong Hai Sing Marma
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A couple crafts various household items from clay. Sarail, Brahmanbaria, 27 July 2026Badar Uddin
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Farmers sort raw and ripe guavas brought in by boat before selling them. Shotodoshkathi, Jhalakathi, 27 July 2026Saiyan
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The dilapidated condition of the Kotbari road from Tomsom Bridge, a major entry point to Cumilla town, forces vehicles to ply amidst risk. Dhanpur, Comilla, 27 July 2026Abdur Rahman
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A raintree infested with lac insects. The reddish-orange sticky resin inside the white-grey coating is collected and sold for about Tk 500 per kg for use in dyes and other industries. West Bil Pabla, Dumuria, Khulna, 27 July 2026Saddam Hossain
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Traffic was disrupted on the Elevated Expressway after a truck overturned, resulting in a long traffic jam. Uttara Jasimuddin Road, Dhaka, 27 July 2026Khaled Sarkar
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Public life is in disarray due to an acute gas crisis in the capital. CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers wait for hours at filling stations due to low pressure, leading to long vehicle queues. Hazaribagh, Dhaka, 27 July 2026Sazid Hossain