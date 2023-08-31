Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard on a normal day

The Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in Mirpur, Dhaka, is a graveyard where some of the Birshreshthas (gallant war heroes) and intellectuals killed by the occupying Pakistan army and their collaborators during the liberation war in 1971 are laid to eternal rest. Many other eminent persons of contemporary times are also buried there. There is a wide open space, which is a rarity in Dhaka, by the graveyard. We normally get to see the premises on special occasions, when everything is tidy, spic and span. But how about a normal day? Photos taken by Shameem Reza will provide a glimpse into that.