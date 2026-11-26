In photos

Busy harvesting season of Aman rice

In the last week of November, there is a bustling harvest of Aman rice in the hill areas of Rangamati. The golden rice heads are bowed in the fields of Shimujjhechhara and Kudukchhari Headman Para. Before the morning mist clears, everyone heads to the fields with sickles and bamboo shoulder poles. It's time to gather the fruits of a year’s labour, the wait for the monsoon, and the harvest of hope. Some are harvesting rice, some are tying bundles and carrying them on their shoulders or backs, while others are separating the husk from the rice using a winnow. Here, harvesting is not just the job of an individual. It is a collective effort involving family, neighbours, and the community. The sound of machines and traditional methods coexist, and the fragrance of new rice spreads across the village.